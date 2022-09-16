Residents of Sanctuary Supported Living in Victoria Road enjoyed a trip to the Riverside Stadium to watch Middlesbrough play Sheffield United.

It was thanks to a £150 donation to the Hartlepool service from big-hearted local woman Deborah Stephenson after being moved by the BBC documentary The Real Mo Farah.

Sanctuary welcomed four unaccompanied asylum-seeking teenagers from the Middle East this year.

Sanctuary Supported Living Victoria Road concierge Dave Wilson (back) and residents Bradley, Adam, Salim, Zackarya, Binaye, and Sadiq at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough also offered Sanctuary free tickets for chaperoning the youngsters while Stagecoach provided free transport.

Concierge Dave Wilson said: "As well as providing safe, stable accommodation for vulnerable, young people, we work hard to encourage social inclusion, integration, and independence to support their potential and ensure they’re living their best lives.”

The young people were also recently welcomed by Hartlepool United and shown around the Suit Direct Stadium.