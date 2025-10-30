Hartlepool Taekwondo students bring home four medals at Yorkshire competition
Blade Taekwondo students Caleb Jackowski, Georgie Luke, Elijah Johnson and Darcee Brown took part in the Scorpion 121 Fight Competition in Barnsley, in South Yorkshire in October.
Corey Wilson, lead instructor at Blade Taekwando, said: “All athletes have been working very hard for months and did a great job in the competition, showing everyone how much skill they had learned over time.
"Lots to work on when we return to training which keeps it fun.”
Caleb, 11, won a gold medal in his fight, with Georgie, 13, Elijah, 11, and Darcee, 13, all winning silver.
Corey added: “They were all really pleased with their results and hungry for more.
“All students felt like they’d had a great time, and all were very excited for the next competition, as well as looking forward to improve their skills back in training in preparation for their next fights.”