Blade Taekwondo, based in Stranton Primary School, in Southburn Terrace, Hartlepool, is a taekwondo and martial arts club run by professional British athlete Corey Wilson.

Corey has more than two decades’ worth of experience in martial arts and has successfully introduced the sport to people of Bishop Middleham, in County Durham.

Club members of Blade Taekwondo Hartlepool can expect to learn fighting skills, self defence, Poomsae and demonstration arts, breaking and destruction techniques, kicking and leg techniques, strengthening, respect and discipline, real street safety and defence skills and improve their fitness.

Corey, lead instructor and head coach for Blade Taekwondo Hartlepool, said: “We drive our students as much as we can to be the best at what they are doing.

"Whether it be competing at beginner or elite level in fighting or Poomsae demonstration, or becoming better at self defence and martial art training, we can offer quality training through years of knowledge and tested experience and practice.”

He continued: “Currently, there’s no other World Taekwondo-style taekwondo clubs in Hartlepool.

"There’s the odd other martial arts club here, but we believe that we can deliver the best quality taekwondo training due to a lack of this style of sport in the very town of Hartlepool.”

People of all ages joined Corey Wilson, lead instructor and head coach for Blade Taekwondo Hartlepool, in his first Hartlepool session at Stranton Primary School on Thursday, April 18. Sessions cost £5 per person but the first session is free.

As the club grows, Corey also hopes to offer socials throughout the year, trips to taekwondo events and regular grading sessions.

Corey ran his first session at Stranton Primary School on Thursday, April 18, which he said was “very promising”.

He said: “We had some new people join in and we are hopeful for more this week too.”

Blade Taekwondo is suitable for anyone aged six and above.

Sessions cost £5 per person and £15 for private tuition.

Corey runs sessions every Thursday from 7pm until 8pm but hopes to add more training sessions in the future as well as one-to-one tuition.

People can also benefit from a free first session.