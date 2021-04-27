Hartlepool takeaway loses bid for 3am opening amid customer 'crime and disorder' fears

Proposals were lodged earlier this year to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department from bosses at Pizza Nation, in York Road, Hartlepool, to remain open for three hours longer on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

Submitted by Kabeer Hussain, he wanted the takeaway to be open from 4pm until 3am on those days, with the takeaway already having permission to open from 4pm until midnight daily.

But council planning officers have refused the proposals after concerns were raised over the move potentially causing nuisance for residents in the area.

Pizza Nation, in York Road, Hartlepool, has lost its bid to extend its hours.

A report from council planning officer Stephanie Bell said the extended hours are not in line with the Hartlepool Local Plan and would cause issues for residents.

She said: “It is considered that the proposal would have a significant adverse impact upon the occupiers of nearby residential properties in relation to associated noise impacts.

“It is further considered that the application site is located within a local centre and not within the designated late night uses area.”

Ahead of a decision being made, police and council public protection officers raised concerns the extended hours could lead to an increased risk of crime and disorder.

A response from Steve Davies, from Cleveland Police, said he had “some concern” with the application.

He said: “Hot food takeaways have the potential to increase incidents of crime and disorder particularly with late night opening times when often alcohol is often a factor with people using such premises.

“The area is in fairly close proximity of residential properties and the proposed opening times has the potential to impact on residents in an adverse manner.”

The council’s public protection department also warned the site was close to residential properties.

A planning statement previously submitted by Mr Hussain had argued the move would have been to boost his business.

He said: “The reason for this request is that it will help me gain additional sales and also give me an opportunity to offer better customer service with the longer hours.

“I would like to help my business grow and this will really help in achieving that and also give me the opportunity to remain stable and secure long-term.”

