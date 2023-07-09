Tens of thousands of people have visited the four-day sailing spectacle to see the 34 ships of all sizes from all over the world.

Sunday, July 9, marks the final day of the event and began with all the ships leaving port on the morning ready for the parade of sail off the coast in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the event, Denise McGuckin, Managing Director of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I think it’s been amazing.

The Bima Suci from Indonesia leaves the Victoria Dock on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

“I’m very proud of everyone who’s been involved in putting the whole event on from the volunteers, the sponsors, to the team at Hartlepool Borough Council.

“It’s gone beyond expectations. Last night, the Wailers were singing Everything’s Going to be Alright and they stopped and the crowd started singing, I had tears in my eyes.”

Exact numbers for the weekend are not yet known but Mrs McGuckin said “tens and tens of thousands” have visited.

Visitors enjoying refreshments on the last day of the Tall Ships. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is also set to have provided a big boost to the town’s economy.

Mrs McGuckin added: “Having seen all the restaurants on the marina bouncing every single day and night I would imagine it’s the boost we have needed coming out of Covid.

“Hotels have been fully booked and a lot of traders have been saying how wonderful it’s been.”

Asked whether the event could return to Hartlepool, Mrs McGuckin said the council would have to crunch the numbers of this year and assess things before making a decision.

Visitors on the Tall Ships Races site on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we would like to pursue it,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work.

“It does involve a lot of commitment and money to actually put something like this on.”

The races’ organisers Sail Training International also hailed the event in Hartlepool as “awesome”.

Spokesperson Pauline Appleby told the Mail: “The ships have been extremely pleased with their reception and how they have been looked after here in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lots of the crew hadn’t been here before and didn’t really know what to expect, but they have been really pleased with the facilities and the friendliness and the help they’ve had.”