Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brave Hartlepool teenager and music enthusiast has shaved his long hair off to raise money for a national charity after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Harvey Maddison, 17, had all of his hair shaved off at the At Ladies Room, in Vision Retail Park, to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people with cancer up to the age of 24 for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey had 22 inches of hair cut off which he is going to donate to the Little Princess Trust so they can make a wig for another young person in need.

Harvey Maddison, 17, had 22 inches of his hair shaved off to donate to the Little Princess Trust following a recent cancer diagnosis. He has already raised £1696 which will go towards making the wig and supporting the charity.

Harvey, a full-time music student at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, has already raised £1,696 for the Little Princess Trust.

Harvey’s mum, Elisabeth Maddison, said: “He took it all in his stride. Everyone loves his new look.”

Speaking about his diagnosis, Harvey said: “I took it as best I could. I am trying to look at the upside and how I can help other people with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It is a shame not to do it when I could make someone else happy.

Harvey Maddison, 17, has had his hair shaved off to raise money for the Little Princess Trust following a recent cancer diagnosis. Here he is pictured holding 22 inches of his hair that he had been growing since lockdown.

“I am going to lose it anyway, so I may as well do something with it while I can.”

Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, and Dyke House Academy, in Mapleton Road, Hartlepool, are both fundraising to support Harvey.

Harvey has already started receiving chemotherapy treatment at the RVI, in Newcastle Upon Tyne.