Hartlepool teenager braves the shave for Little Princess Trust
Harvey Maddison, 17, had all of his hair shaved off at the At Ladies Room, in Vision Retail Park, to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.
The Little Princess Trust funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people with cancer up to the age of 24 for the duration of their treatment and hair loss.
Harvey had 22 inches of hair cut off which he is going to donate to the Little Princess Trust so they can make a wig for another young person in need.
Harvey, a full-time music student at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, has already raised £1,696 for the Little Princess Trust.
Harvey’s mum, Elisabeth Maddison, said: “He took it all in his stride. Everyone loves his new look.”
Speaking about his diagnosis, Harvey said: “I took it as best I could. I am trying to look at the upside and how I can help other people with it.”
He added: "It is a shame not to do it when I could make someone else happy.
“I am going to lose it anyway, so I may as well do something with it while I can.”
Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, Hartlepool, and Dyke House Academy, in Mapleton Road, Hartlepool, are both fundraising to support Harvey.
Harvey has already started receiving chemotherapy treatment at the RVI, in Newcastle Upon Tyne.
Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/page/elisabeth-maddison-1714389595220?utm_medium.
