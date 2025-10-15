A Hartlepool teenager has been warned “all options” are open after being found guilty of performing a sex involving a rocking horse in a children’s playground.

Callum Green, 19, stood trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court accused of outraging public decency in the playground in Burn Valley Gardens, Hartlepool.

On Wednesday, the court heard Green, of Alston Street, in Hartlepool, was caught on CCTV using a rocking horse to perform a sex act on Saturday, October 19 last year.

Police were first alerted to the incident at 6.30am on the Saturday morning after the sex act was captured on local CCTV.

Prosecutor Anne Mitchell said Green also used a tree branch as part of the act while “sitting on a bench outside the park”.

Green, who had no previous convictions, was arrested by officers on Rydal Street but “chose not to reply” when questioned.

Defence solicitor Tyler Plunkett cited case law from 2007 claiming it needed to be proven that the offence was “likely to be seen by two people that were present at the scene, even if they did not see it”.

Mr Plunkett claimed that observing the act on CCTV “did not, however, amount to being present”.

He said: “If I watch the Formula 1 in my living room, I am not actually present and to suggest anything other than that is absurd.”

But District Judge Helen Cousins disagreed and said: “Times have changed since 2007, and watching on a live feed does amount to being present.

"I therefore reject your submission and find the offence proved.”

Green, who was 18 when he committed the offence, also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage relating to the children’s playground on the same date.

The court heard how the rocking horse, owned by Hartlepool Borough Council, had to be professionally cleaned, although an exact price was not given.

Green is due to be sentenced next month, and was granted bail on the condition he does not enter Burn Valley Gardens or any other children’s playground in Cleveland.