A trial for a Hartlepool teenager accused of carrying out a sex act in a children’s playground has been delayed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Green, 19, was due to stand trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 6, after previously denying a charge of outraging public decency.

It is alleged he “behaved in an indecent manner” involving a rocking horse and tree branch on October 19 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A previous hearing was told it allegedly happened early in the morning in the children’s playground in Burn Valley Gardens.

Callum Green leaving Teesside Magistrates' Court after an earlier hearing. Picture by FRANK REID

But Friday’s trial had to be adjourned due to insufficient court time.

Magistrates put it back until October 15.

However, Green, of Alston Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to another charge of criminal damage relating to a children’s playground on the same date.

He will be dealt with for that after the outcome of the trial on the indecency charge.

Green was granted bail with a condition not to enter Burn Valley Gardens or any children’s playground in Cleveland.