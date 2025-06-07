Trial of Hartlepool teenager accused of sex act with rocking horse delayed by Teesside magistrates
Callum Green, 19, was due to stand trial at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 6, after previously denying a charge of outraging public decency.
It is alleged he “behaved in an indecent manner” involving a rocking horse and tree branch on October 19 last year.
A previous hearing was told it allegedly happened early in the morning in the children’s playground in Burn Valley Gardens.
But Friday’s trial had to be adjourned due to insufficient court time.
Magistrates put it back until October 15.
However, Green, of Alston Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to another charge of criminal damage relating to a children’s playground on the same date.
He will be dealt with for that after the outcome of the trial on the indecency charge.
Green was granted bail with a condition not to enter Burn Valley Gardens or any children’s playground in Cleveland.