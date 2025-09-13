Hartlepool teenager celebrates win in RMC Nordic Challenge race in Latvia
Jack Collinson, aged 14, came first in Round 3 of the Rotax (RMC) Nordic challenge which was held in Latvia.
He outmanoeuvred fellow competitors from countries including the UK, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Georgia, Norway, and Poland to clinch the chequered flag and first place on the podium.
It was partly a win on home soil as Jack holds dual nationality with Latvia due to mum Baiba.
Dad Stephen Collinson said: “He was very happy with the win. It’s such a tough sport. You are relying on elements that are out of your control at times.
"I would say this is the best Jack has ever driven. He made perfect decisions in a couple of key moments.
"He was over the moon.”
It has been a busy summer of competitions for Jack, who attends Dyke House Academy.
During the holidays he has travelled to four events at home and abroad including at the British Grand Prix and in Germany.
Later this month, he will also jet off to Milan for the final round of the FIA Academy Trophy, an international kart racing competition organised by motor sport’s governing body.
Stephen added: “He absolutely loves it. The biggest thing he loves is the competition. He thrives off it.”
Jack was selected for the prestigious FIA Academy Trophy earlier this year as one of only 53 young drivers in the world.
It serves as kind of scholarship and shop window for some of the biggest motor racing teams in the world.