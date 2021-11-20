Hartlepool teenager heading to Gibraltar for World Junior Darts championships

Fourteen-year-old Callum Beddow from Hartlepool travels to Gibraltar this weekend for the JDC (Junior Darts Corporation) World Championship.

He will play in three events during the week including the JDC World Darts Finals on Friday.

Callum is feeling positive going into the big event after recently reaching the semi final of a competition in Cambridgeshire despite getting the invite to play at very short notice.

Darts player Callum Beddow. Picture by FRANK REID

His dad, Paul Beddow, said: “He’s very excited. He has been on the practice board one or two hours a night for the last few months, so he is feeling really positive and relishing the opportunity.”

Callum, who attends English Martyrs School, secured his entry into the championships this summer after playing in the JDC Advanced Tour, in Gloucestershire, which was open to only the top 32 players in the country.

He was one of the youngest players on the tour, which is billed as “preparing the next generation for professional darts.”

He has also secured two new sponsors in Hartlepool businesses Appleby Carpets and Flooring, in Stockton Road, and Contessa Curtains, in York Road.

Paul added: “It’s fantastic. It has really helped with the ability to go to Gibraltar which is costing over £1,000.

Callum started playing darts aged just three on a magnetic board.

He upgraded to a full sized board at five although he was so small at the time that he needed a step to retrieve his arrows.

