Jayden Moore’s body was found by a member of the public in a wooded area in Hartlepool on the morning of May 30 last year.

The 19-year-old had been reported missing and was last seen two days earlier at around 6pm on Saturday, May 28.

An inquest examining the circumstances surrounding his death, which took place at Teesside Coroner’s Court, heard the cause of death was hanging.

The inquest was told police attended a wooded area near Gulliver Road in Hartlepool on May 30, 2022, after the body of a male was found.

The fire service was also called and Jayden’s body was retrieved.

A subsequent toxicology report found a mixture of drugs in Jayden’s system, including low levels of cannabis and cocaine. There were no suspicious circumstances around his death.

The court was told the cable puller had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression in February 2020.

He denied having thoughts of suicide during a GP consultation in December 2021 and was prescribed antidepressants.

His last appointment was in February 2022 when he requested a sick note.

Assistant Coroner Paul Appleton recorded death by suicide.

Offering his sincere condolences to Jayden’s family, Mr Appleton said: “Jayden died from a deliberate act initiated by himself.”

No family was present at the hearing in Middlesbrough.

The inquest was told they had been provided with an advance disclosure of the evidence and had no objections.

Contact Samaritans free at any time on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.

