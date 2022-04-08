Fourteen-year-old Matthew Sherrington, known as Matty, died after getting caught in a strong current while playing on the beach near Steetley Pier with friends last July.

An inquest into the circumstances and cause of death was held in Middlesbrough this week and confirmed it was a tragic accident.

Following the hearing, Matthew’s family once again paid tribute to him as “a lovely person”.

Left to right: Matthew Sherrington's aunty, Jennifer Sherrington, his cousin, Jessica Coles, and aunty Lorraine Smith with his picture. Picture by FRANK REID

And with light nights here and school holidays fast approaching, his family are reminding people of the dangers of the sea in a bid to prevent any more tragedies.

Matthew’s cousin, Jess Coles, said on behalf of his family: “Matty was a lovely person. We miss him massively.

"It doesn’t feel like it has nearly been a year. We are still devastated, all of us.”

She added: “We want people, especially with the Easter holidays coming up, to take note of water safety and banners.

Matthew Sherrington.

"We would never ever want this to happen to another child, or any person for that matter.

"It truly is heartbreaking.”

Ahead of the Easter holidays, Jess and other relations plan to share water safety messages on Facebook to raise awareness, particularly among parents.

The inquest heard how a huge rescue effort was launched to search for Matthew after he went missing and his friends raised the alarm.

Flowers and cards left in memory of Matthew Sherrington at Steetley Pier. Picture by FRANK REID

It included the coastguard, RNLI, police and members of the public.

Despite their best efforts Matthew’s body was sadly recovered a week later after being reported in the water on July 22 by a dog walker on North Sands beach.

A post mortem examination indicated death was due to drowning.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Karin Welsh, assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, said: “It seems to me that sadly Matthew has died as a result of being pulled into the sea whilst playing with his friends on the 15th of July.”

Matthew attended Manor Community Academy, in Hartlepool, and loved playing on his Xbox and spending time with family and friends.

Last October, around 30 of his loved ones raised more than £1,000 for the Coastguard Association in his memory by completing a sponsored walk from Blackhall to Steetley.

