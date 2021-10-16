Loved ones of tragic Hartlepool schoolboy Matthew Sherrington complete fun fancy dress walk in his memory

Around 30 friends and loved ones walked around five miles from Blackhall to Steetley Pier in Hartlepool on Saturday where Matthew, 14, sadly lost his life in July after going swimming.

Many of the walkers wore onesies or fancy dress including as dinosaurs, cowboys, unicorns and even a hot dog.

They raised more than £1,000 for the Coastguard Association with money still coming in.

The walkers in their fancy dress and onesies.

After setting off from Blackhall’s Welfare Park, the walkers, who included several children, arrived at Steetley tired but in good spirits after around just two hours.

The walk was organised by Matthew’s cousin Jess Coles and his aunties Lorraine Smith and Jennifer Sherrington.

Jess, 26, said: “We decided to do it to keep our Matty’s memory alive and show our appreciation to the Coastguard Association.

"Matty loved nothing more than being daft and used to love dressing up so I thought we’d all get dressed up and just act daft.”

The walk in memory of Matthew Sherrington from Blackhall to Steetley Pier, Hartlepool.

Matthew’s dad Rob Wardle and sister Sienna also joined in the walk.

Jess added: “It’s been good. We thought we were going to be flagging half way.”

Jennifer said it was fun and they attracted lots of attention along the way.

“We got beeps left right and centre,” said Lorraine.

Left to right: Jennifer Sherrington, Jess Coles and Lorraine Smith holding a photograph of Matthew. Picture by FRANK REID

The walkers were supported along the route by a Coastguard vehicle.

Police, Coastguard search teams and the RNLI all took part in a large search operation following Matthew’s disappearance.

His body was recovered in the same area a week later.

Jess, Jennifer and Lorraine said they have more fundraising ideas planned and promised they would be just as fun.

They include plans for a pyjama day at Matthew’s former school Blackhall Primary and an eating challenge.

Jess added: “We just want to thank everyone that came today to show their support.”

Lorraine added: “And thank you to everyone that donated as well.”

The Coastguard Association provides help and financial support to coastguards in need.

Matthew’s relatives have also been trying to increase water safety awareness and hope to start volunteering with the RNLI to spread the message about the dangers of the water.

