The Owton Lodge in Hartlepool is hosting the open day and CPR-a-thon for a second successive year.

A charity dedicated to protecting the Hartlepool in cases of cardiac arrest is inviting the community to get hands-on at an upcoming event.

The DS43 Community Defibrillators is holding a CPR-a-thon at Owton Lodge, on Stockton Road, on Saturday, June 21, to help raise awareness of their work.

Volunteers will be performing CPR on a dummy non-stop throughout the event and visitors will be able to give it a go too.

The charity will be joined by a variety of emergency and medical services including the Cleveland Fire Brigade, Cleveland Police, Great North Air Ambulance and more.

Visitors are invited to give learn potentially life-saving CPR training at the event.

Pam Shurmer, of the defibrillator charity, said: “It’s a great day and it worked really well last year.

"The intention is there will be CPR constantly going on.

"It’s really about raising awareness of both CPR and defibrillators. It’s a fun environment and is a chance to get hands and talk to us about what we are doing.”

The event, which also aims to raise some money for the charity is also set to feature the RNLI, Cipher Medical, activities, various vehicles and baked goods.

All are welcome to attend and it is on from 11am till 5pm. Pam thanked 23 Taxis for being the event’s main sponsors.

DS43 was started to improve public access to defibrillators across Hartlepool shortly after the death of Pam’s son, Danny Shurmer, 43, in June 2021.

He was a fit and healthy sportsman who died suddenly from a cardiac arrest after returning home from a night shift.

It is now up to 83 defibrillators. In May they were deployed to 19 medical emergencies.