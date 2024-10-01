Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool is hosting an annual event for the first time to remember those who fought in the 1930s Spanish Civil War.

The Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, on the Headland, is hosting this year’s event, which is organised by the North East Volunteers for Liberty group, on Sunday, October 27.

It will remember the 30 Teesside volunteers who served in the International Brigade on the side of the Republicans during the Spanish Civil War.

The Spanish Civil War was a military conflict fought between 1936 and 1939 between the Republicans and General Francisco Franco’s Nationalists.

Hartlepool is hosting an annual event to remember those who fought in the 1930s Spanish Civil War for the first time as projects continue across the region.

Tony Fox, who is helping to organise the Hartlepool event, said: “We will remember all the Teesside volunteers and also speak about the five Hartlepool men who volunteered with the International Brigade.

“They were Thomas Carter, who lost his life in Spain at the battle of Jarama in February 1937, William Smith, a mechanic, and Thomas Richardson, a widower with three children.

"They both served for 18 months in Spain before returning home.

"Also James Reid, a seaman who broke through Franco’s naval blockade around Spain to deliver food donated by people in North-East England.

James Reid, from Hartlepool, was a seaman who broke through Franco’s naval blockade around Spain to deliver food donated by people in the North East of England.

"He joined the International Brigade when his ship was sunk by German aircraft whilst unloading in Alicante harbour.

"And Herbert Riding, born in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, who was a chef in charge of catering for the XV International Brigade in Spain.

"Before returning home to England in 1938, Herbert received special recognition in Spain for his contribution during the civil war.”

Speakers at the event will include the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and representatives of the International Brigade Memorial Trust and the Association of UK Basque Children.

Hartlepool's commemoration will also include performances from the Project Lono group – who mix musical instruments, sound recordings and poetry – flamenco guitarist Marc Boden, musician-songwriter Sara Dennis and a documentary film by AV Zounds.

Tony continued: “What makes these commemorations very special is that we are joined by relatives of some of the volunteers and some of the Basque refugee children who were evacuated to the Teesside area following the bombing of Guernica in 1937.”

Further details about the event are expected closer to October 27.