One of the UK’s most unique museums is featuring in a documentary about the devastating bombardment of Hartlepool at the start of the First World War.

More than 100 people lost their lives during the devastating attack by the German Navy on West Hartlepool and Hartlepool on the morning of December 16, 1914.

Hundreds more were injured during the shelling onslaught.

The Tees Valley International Film Festival is collaborating with Eden Camp Modern History Museum, the Heugh Battery Museum and Forge Photography and Film Production Ltd to document the bombardments of Hartlepool, Whitby and Scarborough.

The Tees Valley International Film Festival (TVIFF) is working alongside Forge Photography and Film Production to produce the documentary to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the bombardment.

Diane Stevens, manager of the Heugh Battery Museum, said: “The film is to concentrate on the Bombardment experience of Scarborough and Whitby, which was the focus of academic study by Summer O’Brien, who will be presenting the piece.

"They obviously didn’t want to miss out the part Hartlepool played in the Bombardment. But the focus is Scarborough and Whitby, and Summer herself and how she became interested in the topic.”

The overall documentary is going to be around 30 minutes and there are also going to be two shorter films focusing on each of the local areas covered by Eden Camp and the Heugh Battery Museum.

The Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool, is featuring in a new documentary alongside Eden Camp Modern History Museum, in Malton, about the bombardment of Hartlepool, Scarborough and Whitby in 1914. Pictured here is Diane Stevens, Heugh Battery Museum director.

Diane said: “It is a terrifically exciting thing to be part of.

"Summer is going to visit the Heugh Battery and talk to our volunteers on camera for the film which will be excellent for us to encourage people to visit.

"Maybe there will be another film about the Hartlepool story when this one is successfully completed and has spread the story of the bombardment further.”

Director Mick Child said: “The film will look at both the similarities and differences in how the bombardments took place and were dealt with by the British authorities.

"We will also touch on how the country reacted to the attacks and what the government of the time did to spin an otherwise embarrassing situation to their advantage.”