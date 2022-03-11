Hartlepool to show support for Ukraine in act of reflection event next week

An act of reflection will be held in Hartlepool next week to offer residents the chance to show their support for those in Ukraine now living in conflict, Hartlepool Borough Council has announced.

On Wednesday, March 16, the Victory Square War Memorial will be lit up in the colours of Ukraine’s flag ahead of a short act of reflection at 7pm.

The council has said that the event is suitable for people of any faith, or none and residents attending are encouraged to wear blue and yellow.

Seaton Carew Clock Tower was recently illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag./Photo: Frank Reid

We stand with Ukraine posters will also be available.

Space will be available for tributes to be left at the end of the 15-minute event and people can bring along a battery powered candle or tea light.

The war memorial, which is being illuminated by Hartlepool-based Artistic Solutions, will remain lit up until 9pm to allow the chance for personal reflection.

Councillor Shane Moore, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “I know many people across the Borough are deeply concerned about what is happening in Ukraine and we hope this act of reflection – which is for people of any faith, or none – will allow residents to show their support for the Ukrainian people and send a message of solidarity.”

The act of reflection is being led by the Civic Chaplain, the Reverend Norman Shave, of Stranton Church, and the Reverend Verity Brown, of St Hilda’s Church.

