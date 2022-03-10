As the first trucks from Hartlepool, filled with much-needed supplies, drive across Europe, word has reached Ukraine that they are on the way.

One family has sent a moving message to Hogg Global Logistics, the town company which organised the mercy mission.

It read: “Knowing that people like you and your whole town are supporting Ukraine makes all of us stronger and more hopeful that better days will come.”

Hartlepool's amazing efforts to support Ukraine are continuing.

The message came from a Ukrainian family in the UK who also had a message from their relatives in their homeland: "They asked to pass their gratitude to you and people of Hartlepool.”

Another message, from a Hogg client who comes from Ukraine, said: “God bless you all. I am trying my hardest not to cry now.

"I am so deeply touched by all your wonderful effort to help people in hardest situation.

The huge team of volunteers which has sifted through the stockpile of donated items in Hartlepool.

"I am struggling to put in words how much I appreciate your help. Thank you. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”

In another show of human kindness, a Polish family left a car load of medical supplies at the door of the Hogg offices at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton.

Company director Lyndsay Hogg said it showed there was ‘lots of community spirit’ in the Hartlepool area.

"It’s brought together many businesses and individuals from the town.”

The huge pile of donated goods which was waiting outside Hogg Global Logistic's offices in Hartlepool.

Lyndsay added: “The guys have 1,330 kilometres left to run to Krakow.”

In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.

Messages of love from Hartlepool.

People wanting to make donations by Monday, March 14, to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.

A human chain of volunteers loads up trucks.