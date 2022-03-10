'I am trying hard not to cry. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts' - a message from Ukraine to Hartlepool as supplies head to conflict zone
Emotional messages of thanks have been sent to Hartlepool – from grateful Ukrainians who have praised the town’s fantastic support.
As the first trucks from Hartlepool, filled with much-needed supplies, drive across Europe, word has reached Ukraine that they are on the way.
One family has sent a moving message to Hogg Global Logistics, the town company which organised the mercy mission.
It read: “Knowing that people like you and your whole town are supporting Ukraine makes all of us stronger and more hopeful that better days will come.”
The message came from a Ukrainian family in the UK who also had a message from their relatives in their homeland: "They asked to pass their gratitude to you and people of Hartlepool.”
Another message, from a Hogg client who comes from Ukraine, said: “God bless you all. I am trying my hardest not to cry now.
"I am so deeply touched by all your wonderful effort to help people in hardest situation.
"I am struggling to put in words how much I appreciate your help. Thank you. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”
In another show of human kindness, a Polish family left a car load of medical supplies at the door of the Hogg offices at the Hartlepower Energy Hub, in Stranton.
Company director Lyndsay Hogg said it showed there was ‘lots of community spirit’ in the Hartlepool area.
"It’s brought together many businesses and individuals from the town.”
In the meantime, the first two trucks are continuing their journey across Europe and have made great progress so far.
Lyndsay added: “The guys have 1,330 kilometres left to run to Krakow.”
Hogg stepped in when it heard about the plans of Ferryhill man Rob Tocher, who launched the initial plea for donations.
In less than 24 hours, sleeping bags, duvets, blankets and medical supplies all arrived at the town company which volunteered itself as a collection point for donations.
People wanting to make donations by Monday, March 14, to Hogg Global Logistics can either visit the company between 10am and 5pm or call 07757 099190.
