Hartlepool tourist attraction RSPB Saltholme celebrates its one millionth visitor

A tourist attraction and nature reserves has welcomed its one millionth visitor.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 12:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Melody King, 13, was the one millionth visitor at RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, on the edge of Hartlepool earlier this month.

Melody, from County Durham, was presented with a bird feeder and an RSPB silhouette nest box when she visited the site with her family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her dad, Barry King, said: “We have loved our visit here and it’s a place we will return to again and again.

Most Popular
RSPB Saltholme is celebrating its one millionth visitor since it first opened its doors in 2009. Pictured here, from left, is Melody King, Barry King, Claire King, and family members Julie Schonewald and Andrew Farmer.RSPB Saltholme is celebrating its one millionth visitor since it first opened its doors in 2009. Pictured here, from left, is Melody King, Barry King, Claire King, and family members Julie Schonewald and Andrew Farmer.
RSPB Saltholme is celebrating its one millionth visitor since it first opened its doors in 2009. Pictured here, from left, is Melody King, Barry King, Claire King, and family members Julie Schonewald and Andrew Farmer.

"We can enjoy family time here away from the distractions of mobile phones and the chance to see rare birds up close has been brilliant.

"Melody is going to really enjoy watching the birds nesting once the box goes up in our garden."

Chris Francis, senior site manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “Welcoming our one millionth visitor is an incredible achievement and we’re all delighted our visitors love this place as much as we do.”

Related topics:RSPB SaltholmeHartlepoolCounty Durham