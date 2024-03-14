Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Melody King, 13, was the one millionth visitor at RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, on the edge of Hartlepool earlier this month.

Melody, from County Durham, was presented with a bird feeder and an RSPB silhouette nest box when she visited the site with her family.

Her dad, Barry King, said: “We have loved our visit here and it’s a place we will return to again and again.

RSPB Saltholme is celebrating its one millionth visitor since it first opened its doors in 2009. Pictured here, from left, is Melody King, Barry King, Claire King, and family members Julie Schonewald and Andrew Farmer.

"We can enjoy family time here away from the distractions of mobile phones and the chance to see rare birds up close has been brilliant.

"Melody is going to really enjoy watching the birds nesting once the box goes up in our garden."