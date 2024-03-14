Hartlepool tourist attraction RSPB Saltholme celebrates its one millionth visitor
Melody King, 13, was the one millionth visitor at RSPB Saltholme, in Seaton Carew Road, on the edge of Hartlepool earlier this month.
Melody, from County Durham, was presented with a bird feeder and an RSPB silhouette nest box when she visited the site with her family.
Her dad, Barry King, said: “We have loved our visit here and it’s a place we will return to again and again.
"We can enjoy family time here away from the distractions of mobile phones and the chance to see rare birds up close has been brilliant.
"Melody is going to really enjoy watching the birds nesting once the box goes up in our garden."
Chris Francis, senior site manager at RSPB Saltholme, said: “Welcoming our one millionth visitor is an incredible achievement and we’re all delighted our visitors love this place as much as we do.”