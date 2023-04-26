Singh, who bought Pools five years ago, said on Wednesday he will begin the formal process of selling the club.

It follows criticism from a number of fans of his decisions this season and culminating in Saturday’s crushing defeat to Crawley Town – leaving Pools facing almost certain relegation after just two seasons back in the Football League.

Season ticket holder Mark Carroll, who follows the team home and away, said: “It is for the best given the last 18 months where we have seen a long list of poor decisions on and off the pitch.

Almost 7,000 Hartlepool fans packed into the Suit Direct Stadium for the Crawley match but were left broken-hearted after Pools lost 2-0.

"There is no doubt when he bought the club we were on life support and no one else would take the risk, he has made things more stable seemingly.

“As always the asking price and the level of debt owed to him will be interesting. If those can be agreed with a buyer who is credible then he will have left club in good place and I hope this isn’t a long drawn out affair for all concerned.”

Ron Harnish, a member of Hartlepool United Supporters Trust and Hartlepool United Football Club Supporters Association, said: “The crowd’s patience this season has just been getting less tolerable.

“I’m forever grateful for him taking the club on because we could have gone bust.

Hartlepool United fans Ron Harnish (left) and Mark Carroll.

"At least he’s not walking. I just hope Raj has the same attitude that he won’t go until somebody is in place.

"But I believe it has got to be somebody who has got deep pockets.”

Neil Appleyard, of Hartlepool United Disabled Supporters Trust, is wary after the previous ownership under John Blackledge turned sour.

He said: “We’ve also seen what has happened to so many other clubs like Bury.

"If it has to be, it has to be. It’s a shock because it’s happened so quickly.

"Hopefully, we will move forward in a good direction. It is going to be an interesting time over the next few months.”