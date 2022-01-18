Hartlepool United fans queue from 6am for Crystal Palace FA Cup tickets

Hundreds of Hartlepool United supporters queued for hours in the cold on Tuesday morning to be among the first to get their tickets for the fourth round tie against the Premier League side.

Many were there to take advantage of Crystal Palace’s generous offer to subsidise the official coach travel to Selhurst Park in London.

Pools are due to take 4,700 fans to the game on Saturday, February 5.

Nicola Borthwick and dad Michael Whittaker with their tickets.

Match tickets and coach travel for season ticket holders went on sale on Tuesday, January 18, and coach travel went on general sale.

One of the first to bag their tickets at the Suit Direct Stadium was dad and daughter Derek and Elenor Thomas, who queued for four hours from 6am.

Hartlepool-born Derek, 68, from Thornaby, said: “We had to get one. We don’t often play Premier teams so we had to get the tickets.”

He is confident Pools can perform an upset and is predicting a 1-0 victory.

Hartlepool United supporters wait for the doors to open. Picture by FRANK REID

Elenor, 20, added: “It’s probably the biggest game I have been to. I have never seen a Premier team.”

She is also predicting a big Pools 2-0 win.

Also in the queue was Nicola Borthwick, 41, and her dad Michael Whittaker, from the Rossmere area of town.

Michael, 61, said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

Father and daughter Derek and Elenor Thomas with their game and bus tickets for the The FA Cup 4th round game against Crystal Palace. Picture by FRANK REID

"The way I look at it is we’ve got nothing to lose. They’re not expected to win so if we can win it will be fantastic.

"I’m just looking forward to enjoying the day really.”

Nicola added: “We queued since 6.40am, mainly to get the coach.

"I’m very much looking forward to it. I think we will win 2-1.”

Long queues at Hartlepool United as coach and match tickets went on sale. Picture by FRANK REID

Match tickets cost £20 for adults, £10 for seniors aged 65-plus and £5 for juniors aged under 18.

They are also available online via the club’s website or by telephoning (01429) 272584 (pressing option 1).

The ticket office will be open 10am-5pm on January 18-19 and from 10am-7pm on January 20-21.

Current season ticket holders have priority to buy one seat per season ticket up until 7pm on January 20.

Tickets will be go on general sale on Friday, January 21, at 10am.

