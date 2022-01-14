Hartlepool United praise 'generous' Crystal Palace for subsidising Poolie coach travel to London

Seats on official Hartlepool club coaches for the fourth round tie on Saturday, February 5, will now cost £12.50p.

Revealing details of Palace’s support, Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin praised the London outfit for their “extremely generous offer”.

He said: “During my conversations this week with Phil Alexander, CEO of Crystal Palace, Phil informed me that the club would like to contribute in some way to subsidise the official coach travel for our forthcoming FA Cup fixture at Selhurst Park.

" This is an extremely generous offer which has allowed us to only charge £12.50p for supporters who book a seat on one of our official coaches from the North East to London.

"It goes without saying that as a League Two club, newly promoted back to the EFL we were naturally disappointed to not be selected for live broadcast and benefit from the substantial fees offered to those clubs fortunate enough to be selected.

"That is despite our extraordinary run in cup competitions this season beating five League One clubs, a Championship club and Everton thus far.

“This kind of gesture restores your faith in the football family and we are all very much looking forward to what will be a very special occasion for the many thousands of Poolies who will make the trip south.

"Thanks once again to all at Crystal Palace FC.”

Pools are aiming for a third successive FA Cup win over Palace following third round victories in 1978 and 1993.

