Hartlepool United helping to fill holiday hunger gap during school holidays
Children who miss out on free school meals during the holidays will not go hungry thanks to Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation.
The foundation successfully applied to Hartlepool Borough Council’s £25,000 Filling the Holiday Gap scheme.The fund is open to public sector and voluntary and community sector (VCS) organisations and other charitable groups to replace free school meals received by many children and ensure families do not suffer food poverty during the holidays.
Hartlepool United Community Sports Foundation (HUCSF) will play its part by providing youngsters on their holiday soccer course with free healthy snacks and lunches this summer.
It said: “We understand that the holidays can be an expensive time for families and there is the added pressure of finding affordable childcare so with our holiday course being priced at just £10 per day (£25 for 3 days per week) and sibling discounts available we aim to provide parents with a fun, safe place for their children to go and have exercise and make friends without breaking the bank.
“Now that we can offer free healthy lunches and snacks, there is even more incentive to book your place with HUCSF.”
This year’s summer scheme follows on from the success of several others which ran during the summer 2018, Christmas 2018 and Easter 2019 school holidays.
Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chair of the finance and policy committee, said at the time: “Despite the continuing financial pressures which the council continues to face, I am delighted that we are once again making money available to support families in need.
“This will help ease the financial pressure often felt during school holiday breaks.”
Coun Leisa Smith, the council’s chair of children’s and joint commissioning services committee, added: “Local organisations use this funding to deliver fantastic schemes that ensure children who are at risk of acute food poverty can eat well and have fun during school holidays.”
The HUCSF courses run Wednesday to Friday every week of the holidays from July 31 at Brierton Sports Centre.
To book your place call Sarah on 01429 862595 or email hucsf@hartlepoolunited.co.uk