Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus meets 1950s Hartlepool, Aston Villa and Billingham player on visit to care home
The cheeky monkey proved a hit at Queens Meadow Care Home, on Stockton Road, to celebrate National Hug Day with the elderly residents.
For Bernie, seeing H’Angus was a reminder of his playing days, when he was at clubs including Hartlepool United, Aston Villa, Billingham Synthonia, and Shrewsbury Town.
The 87-year-old started playing as a youngster before captaining Durham County Youth Team in the early 1950s.
He then joined Hartlepool United Juniors, playing full-back, half-back, and centre-half.
Following trials with Aston Villa, Bernie signed for the Midlands club as an amateur and made a strong impression playing on the right wing while on loan to Billingham Synthonia.
He came to the notice of Middlesbrough scouts but was not interested in a turning professional until he had finished his apprenticeship.
Bernie later spent two seasons with Shrewsbury Town whilst stationed in the RAF from 1959-1961
A letter from the club secretary to prospective scouts described him as “an excellent type of club player, loyal and hard working”.
Bernie, who has lived at Queens Meadow Care Home since November 2022, said: “I have always loved football. It started at a young age where we played football in our back streets. If it wasn’t raining I’d be out there again now.”
Fellow residents at Queens Meadow also enjoyed the visit from the Pools mascot, with Helen Wilson, 87, getting a keepsake snapshot to give to her son.
Activities co-ordinator Shauna Whelan said: “It was such a lovely afternoon. Residents laughed when they saw a monkey in a football shirt, especially when he nicked a cup of tea from the trolley.
"Some of the ladies are partially sighted so couldn’t see H’Angus but they loved the feel of his fur.
“For Bernie, the visit was extra special, as it brought back a lot of memories of his playing days. He got out his old newspaper clippings and we discussed how he could have turned professional.”
The home is planning to take the residents to a Hartlepool United game in the near future.
The club also donated a pair of tickets to their Christmas raffle.