Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling marches on in charity challenge after completing second marathon in two days
TV presenter Jeff Stelling has been joined by more famous faces as his latest marathon challenge marches on.
The Sky Sports host and Hartlepool United president was in Belfast on Friday, September 6, for the second day of his March for Men 2019 to help fight prostate cancer.
He was joined on the 26.1 mile route by familiar faces from the world of sport and TV including presenter Colin Murray, former footballer turned pundit Ian Dowie, and boxer Carl Frampton.
Jeff is on course to smash £1 million for Prostate Cancer UK, which he is an ambassador for, after raising over £800,000 from several walking marathon challenges in previous years.
This year’s challenge sees Jeff, joined by scores of supporters, walking a marathon in a different UK city each day, visiting numerous football grounds and stadiums on the way.
He and the charity have been posting updates on social media.
Speaking to the Mail just before his first marathon in Glasgow on Thursday, Jeff said: “You are always hesitant about saying yes to these challenges because you remember the pain and misery of the others, but then you think about the high points and the cause.
“We have had fantastic sponsorship from Sky Bet and I’m pretty confident we will raise £200,000 to get over £1 million which is brilliant and shows how much the people walking and the public have supported it.”
People can sponsor him at Jeff Stelling's March for Men 2019 at justgiving.com