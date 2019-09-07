Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling marches through Wales on third day of epic challenge for Prostate Cancer UK
Hartlepool hero Jeff Stelling has been welcomed in Wales as he continues on his epic marathon challenge in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
The Sky Sports host and Hartlepool United president is on a mission to walk four marathons in four nations in four days as part of his March for Men 2019.
The effort, taking place between September 5 to September 8, has already seen Jeff and his team of supporters walk 26.1 miles in both Glasgow and Belfast.
And for the third day of the challenge, on Saturday, September 7, Jeff is aiming to walk the same distance again starting out from Rodney Parade in Newport – the home of Newport County.
Along the way he will joined by famous faces, including former footballer and TV presenter Matthew Paul Le Tissier.
Ahead of the Welsh leg of the challenge, Prostate Cancer UK said: “If you are stepping out from Rodney Parade with Jeff this morning you’re in for a cracking day.
“Make sure you chat to Jeff, Le Tiss and as many people walking as possible to find out why we are walking together to stop prostate cancer being a killer.”
Starting the March for Men campaign in 2016, Jeff walked ten marathons in ten days from Hartlepool United, to Wembley.
In 2017 he went further again, walking 15 marathons in 15 days from Exeter to Newcastle.
And now he is walking 26 miles in Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff and London visiting 16 football clubs.
Jeff hopes his efforts will help to beat a disease killing one man every 45 minutes in the UK and raise a total of £1 million for Prostate Cancer UK.
So far the Prostate Cancer UK ambassador has raised an £182,150 of his £250,000 goal for 2019.
On his Just Giving Page fundraiser Jeff said: “It's three years since I started this life-saving journey at the gates of my club, Hartlepool United, but there is still so much work to do.
“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one man dying every 45 minutes from this disease.
“That's unacceptable, and that's why I'm walking again.”
To sponsor the effort visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jeffsmarchformen2019