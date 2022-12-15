News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United supporters group throws Christmas parties for youngsters and their families

Children got in the party spirit thanks to a community group and Hartlepool United.

By Mark Payne
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Youngsters enjoyed a disco and gifts at the Suit Direct Stadium in two Christmas parties put on by the club and the Hart of Our Club 1908 supporters group.

It is the second year running that the Hart of Our Club has organised the community initiative and was hailed another success.

They worked closely with Hartlepool Baby Bank, Poolie Time Exchange and Harbour charities to reach families and children that would benefit most.

Christmas party for children in Hartlepool, orgainsed by Hart of Our Club 1908 at the Suit Direct Stadium of Saturday.
Two parties were held on Saturday and included entertainment, food and a gift.

John Sutheran, Hart of Our Club 1908 committee member, said: “It was really good. A lot of the people who came were relatively new to the area.”

Raffle prizes donated by Hartlepool United and the wider community included tops, match tickets, and food baskets.

Beau Casper (8) and Luna Crawfrd (1) at the Christmas party for children in Hartlepool, orgainsed by Hart of Our Club 1908 at the Suit Direct Stadium of Saturday.

Special thanks went to Hartlepool United and chaplain Chris Stuttard as well as sponsors TMD Friction, Steelworks social club and Morrisons.

Youngsters enjoying a dance at the party.
The disco went down well with children.
