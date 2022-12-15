Youngsters enjoyed a disco and gifts at the Suit Direct Stadium in two Christmas parties put on by the club and the Hart of Our Club 1908 supporters group.

It is the second year running that the Hart of Our Club has organised the community initiative and was hailed another success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They worked closely with Hartlepool Baby Bank, Poolie Time Exchange and Harbour charities to reach families and children that would benefit most.

Christmas party for children in Hartlepool, orgainsed by Hart of Our Club 1908 at the Suit Direct Stadium of Saturday.

Two parties were held on Saturday and included entertainment, food and a gift.

John Sutheran, Hart of Our Club 1908 committee member, said: “It was really good. A lot of the people who came were relatively new to the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffle prizes donated by Hartlepool United and the wider community included tops, match tickets, and food baskets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beau Casper (8) and Luna Crawfrd (1) at the Christmas party for children in Hartlepool, orgainsed by Hart of Our Club 1908 at the Suit Direct Stadium of Saturday.

Special thanks went to Hartlepool United and chaplain Chris Stuttard as well as sponsors TMD Friction, Steelworks social club and Morrisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters enjoying a dance at the party.