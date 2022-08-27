Poolie Time Exchange’s new low-cost food shop set to help struggling people across town
A group is hoping to ensure people across town will not have to choose between keeping warm and buying food as prices increase.
Poolie Time Exchange is set to open its own low-cost food shop in Hartlepool to help ease financial stresses as the cost of living crisis deepens.
The store, in York Road, next to Hartlepool Radio, will open early in September and will sell fresh produce, bread, butter and cleaning products.
Local allotments will be donating the fresh produce, which will be sold at a very low price, and any profits will go towards buying more food to re-stock the shelves.
Some products will also be past their best before date as a means to keep prices down.
The announcement comes as inflation in the UK hits double figures, reaching a 40-year high.
The Office for National Statistics has said the spike in inflation was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes.
David Hunter, 60, who works at Poolie Time Exchange, said: “In the coming months, electricity prices are going to fly up. Food prices are already flying up.
"We decided to open the shop to help people in Hartlepool.”
Read More
It is hoped the shop will eventually expand to sell frozen food and other products such as ham.
David has explained the store is designed to “break even” and any shortfall will be made up through Poolie Time Exchange’s waste and shop businesses.
"We know we won’t make money, it’s not meant to make money. It will either break even, or it will lose,” he said.
"If it loses, we’ll support it ourselves financially, to keep it going.”
The group recently announced a “warm hubs” scheme, which will launch later this year and will provide free hot drinks, meals and a warm place to stay for anyone struggling with the cost of living crisis.
David added: "We just want to do something for people.
"It’s a magnificent town, people in the town are magnificent. One thing about Hartlepool is we all come together to help each other. It’s a great town for that.
Initial opening hours will be from 10am till 4pm from Wednesday till Friday, subject to change depending on demand.