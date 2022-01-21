Long queues formed outside the Suit Direct Stadium on Friday morning as eager supporters were determined not to miss out on the big occasion.

The club sold the remaining few hundred tickets of their 4,700 allocation by lunchtime.

The game at Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 5, will be the first time that Hartlepool United have played in the fourth tound of the cup for 13 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United fan Ian Tumilty with his FA Cup tickets for Crystal Palace.

They went on general sale from the ground in Clarence Road from 10am on January 21 after priority was given to season ticket holders earlier this week.

Ian Tumilty, 28, queued since 7am after going straight from finishing his night shift at TMD Friction to buy six tickets.

He said: “It’s a once in a lifetime thing. Going down with family and friends it’s going to be some experience, especially a sell out.

"I think it will be a good upset and we will win.”

Hartlepool United fans queue for FA Cup tickets when they went on general sale.

Terri Leigh, 24, and Lisa Larkin, 38, both from West View, were also among the first to secure their tickets after queuing up from 7.30am.

They went prepared for the wait by taking along their own camping chairs.

Terri, who was at last June’s promotion winning play off final in Bristol, said: “I came down at that time because I saw everyone else parked up outside.

"A lad in front of us had been down since half past two.”

Hartlepool United FC fans Terri Leigh and Lisa Larkin with FA Cup tickets for Crystal Palace.

Lisa said: “It wasn’t like Bristol when we queued overnight. I’m really looking forward to it.”

They are both also confident that Pools can pull off another cup upset.

Terri said: “We beat Blackpool so why not? I’m really excited for it.”

Fans could buy a maximum of six per person.

The club said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their amazing and continuous support.

“See you in the Capital!”

Hartlepool United last reached the fourth round of the cup in 2009 when they lost 2-0 at home to West Ham United.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.