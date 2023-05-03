A statement released by the club following relegation said: “Hartlepool United are deeply saddened and disappointed with the confirmation of relegation from the English Football League to the National League.

“As a collective, the club will be doing everything within its power to work towards reinstating our position back to the EFL.”

Hartlepool fans in the home end.

Despite chairman Raj Singh announcing he was putting the club up for sale, the club stressed that manager John Askey will continue to be backed, adding work on recruitment has already started and funds have been made available.

"The management team will have the full support of the board and the staff within the Club to ensure this is a smooth and successful process,” added the statement.

Commercial plans will also go ahead as intended and the club said they will work to make improvements to the Academy.

It added there will be clear communications with fans over the summer to keep them updated on improvements around ticketing, hospitality and the matchday experience.

The club added: "We'd like to thank our loyal Hartlepool United fans for their continuous support which has been incredible this season and we hope to see as many of you back next season.

