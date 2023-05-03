Hartlepool United supporters in their Thunderbirds fancy dress at Plymouth Argyle in 2014. Picture by FRANK REID

Organisers, who for more than a decade have set the costume theme for fans going to the last away fixture, confirmed they were not doing it this year for a number of reasons.

But the tradition will be kept alive after another fan group, the Hartlepool United Supporters Group, held on online poll and cowboys was voted the top pick.

Hartlepool United play Stockport County on Monday, May 8, in their last game in the league after relegation was confirmed last Saturday.

Hartlepool United's fans dressed as doctors and nurses for the match at Scunthorpe last year. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Explaining their reasons for not organising the fancy dress this year, John Pearson, a trustee of the Hart of Our Club 1908 supporters group, said: “It’s nothing to do with the fact that we are relegated or with what’s happening with the club at the moment.

"It’s just the logistics with the early kick off, and the ticketing situation.

"We didn’t know how many tickets we were getting until late in the day.

"We are just going to give it a miss this year.”

But the Hartlepool United Supporters Group are encouraging fans to wear a check shirt and cowboy hat for the occasion.

Pools have been allocated just under 900 tickets for the 12.30pm kick off by Stockport, who could be promoted with former Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor if results go their way on Monday.

Pools fans have won praise for their fancy dress commitment and behaviour in previous years from clubs across the country and in the national press.

Memorable outfits have included Smurfs in 2012 when hundreds of blue-skinned and white-bearded Poolies made their way through London for their team’s match at Charlton Athletic.

Other themes have seen them dress as Thunderbirds, penguins, Star Wars stormtroopers, clowns, and in Bob Marley reggae wigs and colours.

The tradition did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic and restrictions on fans attending matches.

Hartlepool’s relegation to the National League was confirmed on Saturday.