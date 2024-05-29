Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, in front of a picture of Katrice with the medals he is due to hand in to Downing Street on Friday, May 31.

A Hartlepool veteran is set to hand in his medals to Downing Street on Friday in protest at the investigation into the disappearance of his daughter.

Richard Lee, 74, will travel to London with a coach load of fellow service veterans and supporters as he calls on the government for an independent inquiry.

He and his family have been campaigning for years for answers into the disappearance of his daughter Katrice Lee on her second birthday in 1981.

She vanished while the Richard, a warrant officer in the army, and the family were stationed in what was then West Germany.

Katrice Lee has not been seen since she vanished on her second birthday in November 1981.

The investigation was run by the Royal Military Police.

Richard said: “This Friday I intend to visit Downing Street at 3pm to hand in a petition, but also to hand in my medals of 34 years service.

"From the government I’m requesting an independent or public inquiry. I can only hope for the best.

"I’ve tried since 1981 from Margaret Thatcher all the way through to the last Prime Minister Boris Johnson and have achieved nothing.”

Richard is also due to be met in London by many more supporters and there has been widespread media interest.

As announced in November, he will hand over his Northern Ireland general service medal and 30-year service and good conduct with bar, together with an open letter to the Prime Minister.

An online crowdfunder is also trying to raise £10,000 towards a project which aims to produce a photobook and major exhibition of Katrice’s case, showing first in Germany and then planned to tour venues in the UK.