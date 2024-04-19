Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool Walking and Cycling Hub, in Church Street, Hartlepool, aims to either introduce people to the benefits of cycling or to help former cyclists back on the road.

Its activities include recycling and repairing bikes – dozens have been donated to the hub this year alone – “to help Hartlepool people live healthier and happier lifestyles”.

Project delivery officer James Stubbs said: “For many of our participants the weekly cycle ride has become the highlight of the week.

The Hartlepool Walking and Cycling Hub wants to get more people on their bikes.

"Our riders tell us that cycling has not only helped with anxiety and low mood, but people also love discovering new sights and scenes of Hartlepool.

"Everything looks better by bike.”

Already in 2024, the walking and cycling hub has:

Received more than 60 bikes donated by the public;

Given away 38 bikes to help local people access cycling;

Repaired and resold six bikes;

Checked and serviced more than 140 bikes through its DR bike clinic.

The hub, which opened last summer, is also appealing to the community to keep donating their old or unused bikes so that it can continue helping people get active and get into cycling.

Nor should they worry too much about the condition the bikes may be in.

Project delivery assistant Graham McBain said: “This is real recycling or re-bicycling.

"Nothing is wasted at the hub and everything is put to good us.

"If we can’t repair or reuse your bike, we will strip it down and use it for parts. We love bringing bikes back to life and back in use again.”

The hub is run by cycling charity Sustrans on behalf of the Tees Valley Combined Authority with additional support from Hartlepool Borough Council.

As part of its work, it is offering cycling confidence sessions for people new to cycling or people that want to get back into cycling.

Based at 15 Church Street, it is open Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 4pm and further details are available by phoning 07766 474793 or by emailing [email protected].