The event brought loads of colour to a gloomy day, with the overcast weather not putting participants off from getting active for a good cause.

Over 300 people took part in the fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, with everyone getting doused in multi-coloured powered paint along the almost 5k route.

This year the colour run took place in Seaton Carew for the first since 2019. It was held at the rugby club in Catcote Road in 2021 and 2022, after not takinf place in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The colour run brought colour to a gloomy day./Photo: Frank Reid

Alice House community fundraiser Janice Forbes has said over £10,000 have been raised so far.

“It went really well,” Janice said.

"It’s absolutely great. It’s great that people are having fun.

"It was great to be back at Seaton Carew, because we hadn’t been there since 2019.”

Over 300 people took part in this year's run./Photo: Frank Reid

The eighth annual colour run was kicked off with a warm up and music from sponsors Higham Discos.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer was also in attendance to start the race and help out throwing paint at runners.

This year’s run saw almost twice as many participants than last year, when over 170 people joined the event.

Thanking sponsors and volunteers, Janice added: “Definitely looking forward to next year.”

The Colour Run this year was sponsored by Exwold Technology, NETA Training Group, Specsavers, Higham Discos and Merlin Flex.