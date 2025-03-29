The Fat Witch: Coven of Curiosities, in York Road, Hartlepool, now offers classes in healing, tarot cards, Reiki, aura readings and crystals. Pictured is owner, Steph Calder.

People can now get involved in a range of witchcraft workshops as a business expands what it has to offer.

The Fat Witch: Coven of Curiosities, in York Road, Hartlepool, now offers classes in a range of areas including healing, tarot cards, Reiki and crystals.

Steph Calder first opened the business last summer at the back of a bakery before moving along York Road.

She said: “It started where I thought maybe four or five people would come but now it’s gotten that popular I have two groups every Monday.

"What I do warms my heart. The people I have met on my journey have turned from volunteers to friends for life.

"I love my job. I love what I do.”

Steph sells a range of items in her shop including crystals, candles, bath bombs, jewellery and clothes.

She said: “It’s become a constant community hub where like-minded people come for love and support and to browse and buy.”