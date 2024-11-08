A Hartlepool woman is looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday this weekend as she is joined by family, friends and the Hartlepool Brass Band.

Herta Lynn, who is originally from Flensberg, in northern Germany, was born on November 10, 1924, and turns 100th this Sunday.

Herta met her late husband Alan Lynn, from West Hartlepool, at a cafe in her home town while he was serving in the Armed Forces at the end of the Second World War.

To get married at that time, Herta and Alan needed to get permission from the English Government.

She said: “He spoke to the Government and asked if he could marry a German girl and they said ‘we’ll think about it’.

"The Government said if you hang on for another year, and if you still love her, you can get married.”

Herta and Alan – who passed away in 2008 – married in Flensburg in June 1947 in a Danish Church before moving to England shortly after.

The pair eventually settled down in their own home in Catcote Road, in Hartlepool, in 1959.

Herta and Alan Lynn pictured on their wedding day in June 1947.

She said: “Finally, my own house. I was happy.”

During the Second World War, Alan helped capture 116 prisoners in Fort Montbarey in Brest, France, and was awarded the Bronze Star medal by the Americans in 1944.

The couple had two children, Raymond Lynn, who sadly passed away 10 years ago at the age of 63, and Ken Lynn, now 77.

Herta’s jobs before she retired included delivering catalogues and cleaning.

Herta and Alan Lynn featured in the Hartlepool Mail in 1997 as they celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary.

When asked what her secret was to living a long life, she said: “Swimming. I used to come home from school and I was always at the beach when I got back, and I have always walked a lot.”

When asked if she missed Germany, Herta said: “I really do miss it. I was born there.”

Herta now lives at Stichell House residential home, in Greatham, and is looking forward to her birthday party on Saturday.

Speaking about her big day featuring in the Hartlepool Mail, she joked: “At least now people will know that I’m still alive.”