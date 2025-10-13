Hartlepool woman Georgia Schofield cleared of public nuisance charge

By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:45 BST
A woman has been cleared of causing a public nuisance after she was accused of climbing a pier and entering the sea.

Georgia Schofield, 27, stood before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13, for trial after being charged with intentionally and recklessly causing a public nuisance.

Most Popular

Schofield’s actions on May 1 at the Headland allegedly “caused concern to members of the public”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the charge, Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, in Hartlepool, posted content on social media suggesting she wanted to cause herself harm “and then climbed Steetley’s Pier before entering the sea”.

Georgia Schofield attended Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13.placeholder image
Georgia Schofield attended Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13.

It added that there was “a large scale deployment of emergency services lasting several hours”.

Schofield pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at court for the first time back in May.

Speaking to the bench on October 13, prosecutor Anne Mitchell said: “I’m asking you to dismiss the matter as there is no evidence to give.”

The magistrates agreed and threw the case out.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice