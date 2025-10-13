A woman has been cleared of causing a public nuisance after she was accused of climbing a pier and entering the sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Georgia Schofield, 27, stood before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13, for trial after being charged with intentionally and recklessly causing a public nuisance.

Schofield’s actions on May 1 at the Headland allegedly “caused concern to members of the public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the charge, Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, in Hartlepool, posted content on social media suggesting she wanted to cause herself harm “and then climbed Steetley’s Pier before entering the sea”.

Georgia Schofield attended Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13.

It added that there was “a large scale deployment of emergency services lasting several hours”.

Schofield pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at court for the first time back in May.

Speaking to the bench on October 13, prosecutor Anne Mitchell said: “I’m asking you to dismiss the matter as there is no evidence to give.”

The magistrates agreed and threw the case out.