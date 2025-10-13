Hartlepool woman Georgia Schofield cleared of public nuisance charge
Georgia Schofield, 27, stood before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, October 13, for trial after being charged with intentionally and recklessly causing a public nuisance.
Schofield’s actions on May 1 at the Headland allegedly “caused concern to members of the public”.
According to the charge, Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, in Hartlepool, posted content on social media suggesting she wanted to cause herself harm “and then climbed Steetley’s Pier before entering the sea”.
It added that there was “a large scale deployment of emergency services lasting several hours”.
Schofield pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at court for the first time back in May.
Speaking to the bench on October 13, prosecutor Anne Mitchell said: “I’m asking you to dismiss the matter as there is no evidence to give.”
The magistrates agreed and threw the case out.