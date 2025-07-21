A woman has been banned from driving and handed a community order after being dealt with at court for a number of offences.

Georgia Schofield, 26, was sentenced for eight offences at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 18.

Court papers show four related to her riding an off-road bike on the town’s Raby Road on February 4 last year.

Schofield admitted driving while disqualified, driving without due care and attention, having no insurance, and failing to comply with a traffic sign all from the same date.

Georgia Schofield at Teesside Magistrates Court in September last year.

She also pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Mill House Leisure Centre, and common assault of an emergency worker, namely a policewoman, at Schofield’s home on February 21.

Schofield was also sentenced for driving a Kia whilst disqualified at Stockton on November 13 last year.

And she admitted breaching a criminal behaviour order on June 22 made by Teesside Magistrates’ Court just three days earlier by having an open alcohol container in public.

Magistrates gave her a two-year community order with conditions, including four months’ alcohol abstinence and monitoring, and rehabilitation activity sessions.

She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

It is the third time that Schofield, of Fieldfare Road, Hartlepool, has been sentenced by the court in the last year.

The court has previously been told that she has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), has suffered mental health issues and that her “daft” behaviour has been affected by alcohol.