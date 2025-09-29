Hartlepool woman stuck in Spain is ‘making progress’ as she is brought out of induced coma

A woman from Hartlepool who was rushed to hospital while on holiday in Ibiza is “making progress” as she recovers from her injuries.

After almost one month in intensive care, Sue has been brought out of her induced coma and it is hoped she will be able to breathe and eat on her own by the end of the week.

Her lung infection has almost cleared up as well but her kidneys are still failing.

Sue Adams, 62, suffered serious head and back injuries after she collapsed from suspected heat stroke just days into a week-long holiday on the Spanish island at the end of August.

Sue’s husband, James, said: “If I did not know Sue, I would not have recognised her.”

Sue, nee Todd, was first admitted to the intensive care unit on August 31 after falling unconscious in the early hours of the morning while on holiday in Ibiza.

James has been by her side for the past month but is struggling to make ends meet as his insurance company refuse to support him.

While Sue’s medical costs are being covered by the NHS, James is having to fork out around 1,000 Euros a week for food and accommodation.

James, 66, said: "I am just a pensioner. I have a small pension but I have my bills to pay at home.

"Our family and friends have been very kind and helped out where they can, and my son Kris set up the GoFundMe page for me.”

He continued: “I am an optimistic person. I take each day as it comes. I feel like I am taking it better than most would, but at times I struggle a lot.

"I have been quite lonely as well as I am out here on my own.”

Sue is “making progress, but it is slow”.

James, who is from Normanby, near Middlesbrough, said: “There will come a point when I can’t continue to fund myself and I will have to get a flight home and leave her.”

He added: “I just want to get her home.”

More than £1,000 has been raised by members of the public so far on James GoFundMe page.

Donations to the appeal can be made online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-ray-to-stay-at-sues-side-while-at-icu-in-spain.