Hartlepool woman’s modelling dream comes true as she competes in national contest

Nicole Murray, from the Park Road area of the town, is set to take part in the Supermodel England finals, just a year after participating in a pageant for the very first time.

Nicole was crowned Miss Tees Valley back in 2021 and, after a “whirlwind” year which saw her dream of modelling come true, she has turned her sights to the national title.

In preparation for the pageant, Nicole has been raising money for Zoë's Place Baby Hospice, in Middlesbrough, and will also face on-stage questions during the final.

“It would mean the absolute world to win,” she said.

Twenty-four-year-old Nicole, who runs a nails business alongside her full-time job in housing, has said pageants have boosted her confidence and “opened doors” for her.

She wanted to be a model since she was in school but did not know how to go about it and only “viewed it as a dream”.

Supermodel England would be her third competition and she has credited pageants with helping her break into modelling.

"Pageants are such a gorgeous experience,” said Nicole.

“Some people look at pageants and think it could be toxic or scary to go into but it’s proven not to be that at all.

"You can make friends for life. It’s a really nice place to be.”

She added: "I will always be doing pageants for as long as I can.”

Nicole could represent England at the international finals in Egypt.

Nicole first thought about taking part in pageants when she was 18 before putting her dream on hold when she got a job in Greece and worked there for three years.

She has now encouraged girls who are thinking of participating into pageants to “just go for it”.

"I know it can be daunting or scary but it will be the best thing that you ever do,” said Nicole.

"It opens so many doors for you, it gives you so many opportunities and you will meet friends for life.

"Just go for it. It can really lead to something amazing.”

The Supermodel England final will be held at the Theatre at Synthonia Suites, in Stockton.