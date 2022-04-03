Savannah successfully defended her WBO middleweight title with a third round knockout of Femke Hermans in Newcastle.

In the crowd and with a great view was Steve Rose, from Rift House, whose home Savannah had earlier visited and signed a T-shirt with a dig at her longtime rival Claressa Shields.

Steve said: “It was brilliant to be there. I met Savannah’s promoter in the VIP bar and had my picture taken with her trainer Peter Fury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool's Savannah Marshall celebrates retaining her WBO World Female Middle Title at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on April 2. Picture: PA.

"I’m a massive boxing fan anyway and meeting Savannah when she came to my house was brilliant.

"Hermans had never been stopped before and Savannah knocked her out cold.”

He said he also got a good view of Claressa Shields who was in the arena to see the fight.

"She looked uncomfortable all night,” Steve said of Savannah’s American rival.

Steve Rose (right) with Savannah's trainer Peter Fury he met at the fight.

"As soon as her face came on the screen the crowd were booing her.

"I think she underestimated what we are like in the North East. She thought she was going to get a good welcome.”

Steve wore his T-shirt which read "Are you watching pillow fists Shields” which he had made by a shop in Hartlepool.

Messages of support from the town have come in on social media to Savannah following her victory.

Savannah backs Femke Hermans into the ropes before delivering a knockout blow. Picture PA.

On the Mail’s Facebook page, John Swift wrote: “Well done Sav another world class display and to make things better her next victim was ringside Claressa Shields so hopefully that's her next fight coz she needs shutting up.”

Linda Moore said: “Well done Savannah, you will smash it x.”

Johnny Ward said she is an inspiration to others: “Well done Savannah keep up the amazing work I hope the young ones see though what Savannah has achieved and see that anything is possible if you commit 100% to it.”

Ian Bailey posted: “Some lass! She is taking all them belts, you could see the fear in Shields's eye.”

And Christine Zebedee wrote: “Well done Savannah x.”

Savannah’s old college, Hartlepool College of Further Education tweeted after the fight: “Well done to @Savmarshall1 ex @HCFESPS student, retaining her world title this evening with a knockout in the third round #TransformingLives.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.