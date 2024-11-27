Hartlepool young people road casualty figures revealed as new winter safety campaign launches
Figures revealed that 58% of serious and fatal road collisions involving 11-17-year-olds occurred during the winter months, with many simply down to not looking properly.
Campaign group Road Safety GB North East (RSGB NE) has teamed up with students from Stockton Riverside College and police and fire services to try to reduce the number of young pedestrians and cyclists being hurt and killed on the roads.
From 2019 to 2023, 1,141 young pedestrians and cyclists aged 11–17 were injured on North East roads. Six were killed and 286 were left with serious injuries.
In Hartlepool, there were 12 serious and 40 slight injury cases although thankfully no fatalities.
Peter Slater, chair of RSGB NE, said: “We are asking parents to talk to their children and teenagers about the risks when they are out and about with their friends.
"A failure to look by young pedestrians and cyclists, and distraction from friends or mobile phones, are an increasing risk, but they can be easily avoided.”
He also urged drivers to slow down and stay below the speed limit, particularly in built-up and residential areas, and near schools.
Two-thirds of collisions involving young pedestrians in the last five years were at least partially caused by a failure to look before stepping out.
Boys accounted for two-thirds of the total casualties including 72% of serious injuries.
Matthew Lidster, of Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: "Young people, ‘be safe, be seen’ by wearing reflective clothing and staying alert.
"Together, we can prevent avoidable tragedies and keep everyone safe to ensure everyone gets home safely.”
