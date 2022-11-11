Hartlepool youngster born at 11.11am on November 11, 2011, celebrates 11th birthday

Isabelle Poppy Flounders was born 11 minutes past the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month – the moment which marks the anniversary of the First World War ending – in 2011.

Her parents gave her her middle name in honour of the remembrance symbol.

The unusual date and time left her family surprised and put the youngster in the spotlight when she was just days old.

Isabelle Poppy Flounders with a copy of the Hartlepool Mail, which celebrated her birth on the 11-11-11.

"It was a bit mad actually,” mum Nicola Flounders said, looking back on the day.

"It was all a bit of a whirlwind. We had the TV involved, we had the newspaper involved and it all got really exciting.”

The special date also happened to be the 30th birthday of Isabelle’s aunt, Joanne Llewellyn.

When the family went to the registrar’s office, it was also pointed out to them how similar Isabelle’s surname is to the name of historic Flanders battlefields.

Isabelle with mum Nicola.

"The registrar was gobsmacked that she was born at 11.11 on the 11.11.2011, but not only that. Because her second name is Flounders, it’s very similar to the battlefield Flanders,” Nicola, 39, explained.

"She was like oh my goodness, that is really spooky.”

Service manager Nicola has described Isabelle as “quite bubbly”. The youngster loves TikTok and being with her friends and Nicola says she has grown to appreciate how special her birthday is.

Isabelle will celebrate her 11th birthday with a big party.

"We tell her that she is special because she was born at 11.11 on the 11th of the 11th so it’s not a time and date that you’re always born," Nicola added.

Now Isabelle, who is big sister to Leo, eight and twin brothers Louie and Vinnie, aged two, is preparing to mark her 11th birthday on Friday, November 11 with a big party at the Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Easington Road.

More than 50 family members and friends are expected to attend.

"There’s going to be a disco. I’m going to have a great time with my friends and there might be some party games as well,” the St John Vianney pupil said.

How the Mail reported the birth of Isabelle Poppy Flounders in 2011.