Harry Fletcher, from Bishop Cuthbert, is once again selling handmade poppies for £1 each, with all proceeds going towards the Royal British Legion.

The Royal British Legion is a charity which provides support for members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

The Throston Primary School pupil first started fundraising in 2020 when his handmade poppies raised more than £5,000 for the charity.

11-year-old Harry Fletcher, who attends Throston Primary School

Harry’s mum, Joanne Fletcher, said: “He just loves to help other people and to raise money.”

So far, Harry has made 100 poppies which he designs himself, photocopies and laminates.

Last year, Harry raised over £300 for the charity with his special centenary designed poppies and hopes to raise even more this year with his green and red design.

Joanne said: “He is driven so much from the first time and he learned a lot about the war during Covid too.”

Handmade poppies by Harry Fletcher.

She added: “Literally, what he has learned, he has learned on the internet himself.”

Harry has sold his poppies at Throston Primary School as well as Hartfield Retirement Village, in Bishop Cuthbert.

Harry is also doing a sponsored bag pack on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, at B&M at Tees Retail Park to raise even more money for the charity.

Joanne said: “He wanted to do something different this year, and he has.”