Hartlepool youngsters take over Tees Valley museums
Hartlepool Museum and Art Gallery, in Church Street, and Preston Park Museum, in Stockton, are recruiting young people aged 16 to 25 to join a new creative careers programme called Young Producers.
The programme will give young people a budget of up to £2,000 to plan and run their own events where they will be supported by staff from Tees Valley Museums and Children North East. Miranda Thain, chair of the Tees Valley Creative Education Partnership, said: “This is such an exciting partnership project to explore effective, scalable models for strengthening the agency of young people in cultural decision-making.”
John Beeley, Tees Valley Museums Manager, said: “We can’t wait to see what exciting ideas and events the Young Producers bring to our museums.”
The partnership has been supported by the Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
To sign up, visit https://teesvalleymuseums.org/home/families/young-producers/.