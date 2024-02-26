Hartlepool youth centre secures £90,000 grant for refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Throston Youth Project, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, will be refurbished thanks to funding from the Youth Investment Fund, which aims to transform and level up opportunities for young people in England.
The 1970s building, owned and leased by the PFC Trust, is getting a new kitchen, new doors, new windows and rendering for the front of the building.
The main activities room is also set to benefit from a complete makeover.
The work will start at the end of April and will take around 18 weeks to complete.
Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “This is great news for the centre.
"The improvements will give it a fresh new look, making it much more welcoming for the young people and for other residents who also use the building.”