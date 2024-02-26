Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throston Youth Project, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, will be refurbished thanks to funding from the Youth Investment Fund, which aims to transform and level up opportunities for young people in England.

The 1970s building, owned and leased by the PFC Trust, is getting a new kitchen, new doors, new windows and rendering for the front of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main activities room is also set to benefit from a complete makeover.

Throston Youth Project celebrates receipt of £90,000 grant.

The work will start at the end of April and will take around 18 weeks to complete.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “This is great news for the centre.