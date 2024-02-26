News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool youth centre secures £90,000 grant for refurbishment

A youth centre is set for a makeover after council bosses secured £90,000 of government funding.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Throston Youth Project, in Wiltshire Way, Hartlepool, will be refurbished thanks to funding from the Youth Investment Fund, which aims to transform and level up opportunities for young people in England.

The 1970s building, owned and leased by the PFC Trust, is getting a new kitchen, new doors, new windows and rendering for the front of the building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main activities room is also set to benefit from a complete makeover.

Most Popular
Throston Youth Project celebrates receipt of £90,000 grant.Throston Youth Project celebrates receipt of £90,000 grant.
Throston Youth Project celebrates receipt of £90,000 grant.

The work will start at the end of April and will take around 18 weeks to complete.

Councillor Jim Lindridge, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s children’s services committee, said: “This is great news for the centre.

"The improvements will give it a fresh new look, making it much more welcoming for the young people and for other residents who also use the building.”

Related topics:HartlepoolEnglandHartlepool Borough Council