The PFC Trust’s annual Green and Blue Ball is returning to the Hartlepool College of Further Education on April 13 from 6pm.

It has raised over £100,000 in each of the previous two years to help the people of Hartlepool and surrounding areas.

Hartlepool’s undisputed world boxing champion, Savannah Marshall, and former Liverpool winger, John Barnes, will be among this year’s guests.

The PFC Trust's green and blue ball in 2023.

PFC Trust founder, Frances Connolly, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Hartlepool College for a third year.

"Having raised more than £100,000 in each of the previous two balls, hopefully we can get somewhere near that figure once again – wouldn’t it be nice to go even higher.

“Once again, tables have been selling fast and we haven’t even shouted about it too much yet.

"We have a lot of businesses and local people coming forward and fingers crossed we are on track to achieve our goals.

“I make no attempt to hide the fact that we want people in the room to spend money because every penny raised goes back into helping the people in this area.

"We would love this to be the best ball yet.”

In the run up to the event and on the night, there are also opportunities to take part in a prize draw to win a Rolex watch, Mulberry handbag and hotel stay package.

The PFC Trust, which has also launched a silent auction alongside the event, is determined to raise as much money as possible to improve the lives and chances of the people in and around Hartlepool.

Frances added: “The PFC Trust aims to give to people and areas where it will have a huge impact in the community – so events like the Green and Blue Ball will really make a difference to just how many people and groups we can help.”

Prize draw tickets are available now at https://www.thepfctrust.org/prizedraw2024.

To enquire about a table at the event, for more information on sponsorship or to donate to the PFC Trust, contact [email protected].

The black-tie event urges those in attendance to wear a splash of green and blue too.