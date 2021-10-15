Hartlepool's annual fireworks display is 'unfortunately' cancelled again

Hartlepool Borough Council has taken the “really hard decision” to postpone the Seaton Carew celebration in “the best interests of everyone’s safety” given that it is usually attended by more than 15,000 people.

The town’s Christmas lights switch on, however, will take place on Friday, December 3, with details of a host of other events also announced.

Gemma Ptak, the authority’s assistant director (preventative and community based services), said: “It’s been a really hard decision to postpone our annual fireworks display. But we’ve ultimately had to take a decision we believe is in the best interests of everyone’s safety.

Spectators enjoying the 2018 fireworks display.

“After a pause in events throughout the pandemic we know this will be disappointing to many people. But it’s important we build back up to hosting major events for such a large number of people.

“We’re therefore delighted to have some free spooky Halloween family fun lined up at Hartlepool Art Gallery and the Museum of Hartlepool and the return of the Christmas lights switch-on is a major boost in the run up to the festive period.

“We’re also providing support to the Wintertide Festival, which runs between Friday, November 26, and Sunday, November 28.”

The council added: “After a year of Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, Hartlepool Borough Council is organising a programme of family-friendly events in the run up to Christmas and beyond.

Hartlepool Borough Council's Gemma Ptak.

“Held as a virtual event last year, we’re particularly delighted the Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on will return to Church Square on Friday 3 December.

“Residents can also prepare to be dazzled when AJ Theatrical Productions return to the Borough Hall this Christmas for their most spectacular pantomime yet, with the magical re-telling of everyone’s favourite fairy tale Cinderella.

“Expect dazzling choreography, grand sets and jaw-dropping special effects in the show that will star CBBC and YouTube star Joe Tasker.”

Ms Ptak said “we’ve also got lots in store for 2022” – including the return of the fireworks display – and added: “In particular, we’ll be arranging a number of events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and I know residents across Hartlepool will want to join together to celebrate this remarkable occasion.”

Further details about booking tickets for current events are available from www.culturehartlepool.com/events

