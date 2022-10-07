Hartlepool’s Crafty Monkey Brewing Company was initially going to continue its trend of giving its creations a musical link.

But after finishing brewing the 4% pale ale on the day Queen Elizabeth II died, the brewery’s founders decided to toast the new King instead.

Gary Olvanhill, 57, who runs Crafty Monkey with former works pal Pat Garrett, 55, explained: “While we were brewing it we were trying to come up with a song or a musical link that might be appropriate.

From left, Gary Olvanhill and Pat Garrett with a glass of their new Charles III ale.

"The ale is made with a new English hop called Jester so we were trying to think of a song with the word ‘jester’ in it.

"But when we finished brewing on the day the Queen died, we thought it might be best to name it after the new King.”

Charles III is a 4% English pale ale which is already available on cask in pubs in Hartlepool and across the North East.

The pump clip from the new Charles III beer. Picture by FRANK REID

It will also soon be for sale in bottles.

Crafty Monkey’s previous beer was a one-off English pale ale called God Save The Queen.

This was a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and the 1977 punk rock record of the same name by the Sex Pistols.

It was also the 11th of the brewery’s first 12 beers to be named in honour of songs or bands.

Other beers honour 1980s acts The Smiths, Depeche Mode, OMD, Heaven 17 and The Specials.

Gary and Pat decided to form their own brewery after working together for 30 years at an oil refinery.

When faced with redundancy or moving to a different plant, they changed career and founded Crafty Monkey in a farm building on the edge of Elwick.

They are now pondering whether or not to send the new monarch a bottle or two of his own beer.