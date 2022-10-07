Hartlepool's Crafty Monkey brewery names new beer in honour of King Charles III
A brewery’s latest beer has been named in honour of King Charles III.
Hartlepool’s Crafty Monkey Brewing Company was initially going to continue its trend of giving its creations a musical link.
But after finishing brewing the 4% pale ale on the day Queen Elizabeth II died, the brewery’s founders decided to toast the new King instead.
Gary Olvanhill, 57, who runs Crafty Monkey with former works pal Pat Garrett, 55, explained: “While we were brewing it we were trying to come up with a song or a musical link that might be appropriate.
Most Popular
-
1
Cleveland Police release name of 38-year-old man who has died after Hartlepool road crash as Martin Casey
-
2
Hartlepool photographer's dazzling picture of Northern Lights off town's coast
-
3
Hartlepool woman's near £2,000 bill after she is convicted at Teesside Magistrates' Court of fly tipping near her home
"The ale is made with a new English hop called Jester so we were trying to think of a song with the word ‘jester’ in it.
Read More
"But when we finished brewing on the day the Queen died, we thought it might be best to name it after the new King.”
Charles III is a 4% English pale ale which is already available on cask in pubs in Hartlepool and across the North East.
It will also soon be for sale in bottles.
Crafty Monkey’s previous beer was a one-off English pale ale called God Save The Queen.
This was a tribute to both Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and the 1977 punk rock record of the same name by the Sex Pistols.
It was also the 11th of the brewery’s first 12 beers to be named in honour of songs or bands.
Previous examples include golden light ale New Gold Dream, which was the title track of a Simple Minds album, and ruby red ale Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, inspired by Kaiser Chiefs hit Ruby.
Other beers honour 1980s acts The Smiths, Depeche Mode, OMD, Heaven 17 and The Specials.
Gary and Pat decided to form their own brewery after working together for 30 years at an oil refinery.
When faced with redundancy or moving to a different plant, they changed career and founded Crafty Monkey in a farm building on the edge of Elwick.
They are now pondering whether or not to send the new monarch a bottle or two of his own beer.
Pat said: “It would be nice to get a royal seal of approval from the new King.”