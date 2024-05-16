Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hartlepool primary school has been praised for continuing to be a “good” school following its latest inspection by education watchdogs.

Eldon Grove Academy, in Eldon Grove, Hartlepool, has been rated “good” by Ofsted inspectors – the second highest of four grades.

In its report, Ofsted states: “Each pupil’s potential is recognised and celebrated.

"Leaders have a clear vision for excellence. Staff share this vision and are proud to be part of the team.

"A passion for high-quality education and the well-being of pupils is a priority for everyone working at the school.

"Pupils are well motivated and happy.”

The report continues: “The British values of respect and tolerance shine through at the school.

"Everyone is seen as equals and pupils respect both staff and their peers.”

The report states that the school provides many opportunities for pupils to “develop their character and contribute to their school community” including student parliament, sports fixtures and musical events.

The school has also introduced a new reading scheme and “pupils who are at an early stage of learning to read do so with increasing confidence”.

Pupils have access to a “wide variety of books” that are “written by, and about, people from different cultures and backgrounds”.

Ofsted did comment on the school’s curriculum and how some improvements could be made.

The report states: “Improvements to the curriculum are still being embedded across the school.

"This limits the progress some pupils make over time.

"The school should ensure that the ambitious vocabulary and communication skills they intend pupils to develop are embedded so that pupils’ progress continues to strengthen.”

Headteacher Christian Park said: “We’re all thrilled with our report. It celebrates the wonderful school we are.

"The children shine everyday and they shine throughout our report. We couldn’t be prouder of them.

"The staff work incredibly hard to support all of our children to aspire, believe and achieve.

"As the report says, we’re a tight-knit team who are dedicated to having a positive impact on the young people in our care.